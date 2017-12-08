'Wayward Pines' Season 3 Renewal: Will FOX Bring Back The Mystery Drama For Another Season?

Facebook / Wayward Pines An old teaser for 'Wayward Pines' season 2, while Fox remains mum about the show's future.

More than a year has passed since Fox aired the last episode of "Wayward Pines" season 2, but fans are still waiting to hear if the network has plans to renew the show for its third season.

At the end of season 2, Theo (Jason Patric) sacrificed himself so he can inflict a disease to the Abbies to eradicate their race to protect the sleeping humans. But in the last scene, a female Abbie was seen alive and was holding a baby that looks like a human child. This prompted fans to expect more from the story.

But during the Television Critics Association panel back in August, Fox Entertainment president David Madden admitted that he has no information about the development of "Wayward Pines" season 3.

"M. Night has talked to both Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be. We are exploring story and casting ideas; we haven't made any decisions," Madden said as reported by Deadline.

On the other hand, a report from TVLine revealed that Fox Television Group CEO Walden believes that the show should still have a third season despite its dismal performance in the ratings department. "It's still the No. 1 scripted show of the summer," he stated.

The second season of "Wayward Pines" managed to get an average of 2.4 million viewers and 0.7 demo rating in he live and same day ratings. This is lower compared to the 3.8 million viewers and 1.1 demo rating of the show's first season. However, the network was still confident at that time that the show was still popular in other platforms.

Walden also defended the plot of second season, which was critiqued for meandering compared to the first season. "I think I'm sharing a point of view of [executive producer M. Night Shyamalan]'s – the first couple episodes were trying to find their way, in a reset. But by the third episode on, it really hit its stride," he stated.

The network has yet to make any announcement about the fate of "Wayward Pines" season 3.