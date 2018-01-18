The CW The female cast of 'Wayward Sisters'

The highly-anticipated backdoor pilot of "Wayward Sisters" will finally air as part of the mid-season premiere of "Supernatural" season 13.

Based on the trailer for the episode that airs on The CW on Thursday, Jan. 18, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) will find themselves transported in an alternate universe called the Bad Place after they try to rescue their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) in another alternate universe called "Apocalypse World" after the events that happened in the series' winter finale.

The trailer revealed that the Winchester brothers will have to be saved by young hunter Clare Novak (Kathryn Newton) to take them out of the monster-filled universe. Clare will work with her adoptive mother Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) and sisters Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen) and Patience Turner (Clark Backo) to make sure that both Sam and Dean could get out of the Bad Place safe and sound.

Aside from Sheriff Mills and her daughters, the all-female rescue team will be composed of vampire hunter Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) and troubled Dream Walker Kaia Nieves (Yadira Guevara-Prip) to find Sam and Dean before the portal between the real and the alternate universe closes forever.

This is not the first "Supernatural" spin-off, since the network also came up with a backdoor pilot for a supposed series titled "Bloodlines" in the parent show's ninth season. The spin-off was not ordered for a full series, but Buckmaster told CinemaBlend that she is very confident that "Wayward Sisters" could get the greenlight to become a full series.

"I think that this spinoff is going to be a hit partly because these characters are already established in the Supernatural world and there will always be that opportunity for a crossover between the shows and to guest on each other's shows," Buckmaster stated.

The CW is expected to announce its decision for the fate of "Wayward Sisters" after its debut this week.