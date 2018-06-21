Pope Francis has joined the ranks of personalities calling for an end to the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy put in place by the Trump administration, that has resulted in children being taken away as border authorities put their parents and guardians under arrest for criminal charges.

He also made use of the #WithRefugees tag, as Pope Francis affirmed his commitment to stand with those who have been uprooted, to go with his message of remembering Jesus in the face of this immigration crisis.

Pixabay/gunthersimmermacher Pope Francis has added his voice to the growing chorus of those calling for an end to the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy that has taken children from their migrant parents.

"We encounter Jesus in those who are poor, rejected, or refugees. Do not let fear get in the way of welcoming our neighbour in need," he posted on Twitter on Wednesday, June 20.

It was also a very timely message given that Wednesday also happened to be World Refugee Day, as the National Public Radio pointed out. On this day, the U.N. is united with other groups that are working for the welfare of immigrant people worldwide.

On the same day, Pope Francis, whose Twitter account would usually post once a day, added two more messages within a span of hours. In a follow-up message, the Pope affirmed that the dignity of a person does not lie with their status as a citizen or a refugee.

He went on to remind followers that to give aid to people, especially those who were trying to flee war or poverty, is "an act of humanity."

"Dear young people, help us adults whose hearts are often hardened. Help us to choose the path of dialogue and harmony," he turned to the younger set in his next message, still on the same day.

The "zero tolerance" policy, which was formally announced earlier in April, has gone on to separate more than 2,000 children from their migrant families, according to the latest figures from the Department of Homeland Security.