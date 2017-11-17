'We Have Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart' Latest News: Second Promotional Video Released; Six-Part Series to Stream on Crunchyroll

HoneyWorks Official Site "Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi 10 Centi Datta. (We Have Always Been 10 Centimaters Apart.)" is an upcoming six-episode anime series inspired by the music videos for "Hatsukoi no Ehon (The Picture Book of the First Love)" and "Ippun Ichibyō Kimi to Boku no (Yours and My One Minute and One Second)" by HoneyWorks.

With only a few days left before the special anime series "Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi 10 Centi Datta. (We Have Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart)" premieres, Aniplex has released its second promotional video.

The anime series is set to air for six consecutive weeks, and it will reportedly feature a story inspired by the official music videos for the HoneyWorks' songs, "Hatsukoi no Ehon (The Picture Book of the First Love)" and "Ippun Ichibyou Kimi to Boku no (Yours and My One Minute and One Second)," with some additional elements. The upcoming special series will be the latest title in the "Confess Your Love Committee Romance Series" project by HoneyWorks.

"Hatsukoi no Ehon" is sung from the point of view of series protagonist Miou Aida, who, in a future timeline, is reminiscing the moment she met her first love, Haruki Serizawa.

The newly released promotional video further teases the two characters' interactions while they were still students at the Sakuragaoka High School. Miou may be reserved, while Haruki is very sociable and active, but the two of them will still grow closer together as the days pass.

But will Miou ever be able to confess her true feelings for Haruki? Or will she never get to bridge those 10 centimeters between their hands on that one afternoon that would've been the perfect time to tell Haruki she likes him?

In the song, Miou never had the courage to confess and is thus looking back on that moment with regret. But since the anime will be adding new elements to the story, will Miou and Haruki's romance be given a chance to bloom this time around?

The official promotional video is currently region-locked to Japan. However, AniplexUS has also released an English subtitled trailer earlier this month.

Hitoshi Nanba serves as chief director of the upcoming special anime, while Yoshimi Narita, who wrote the scripts for the previous films, will be in charge of series composition. The HoneyWorks-produced group LIPxLIP will be singing the opening theme song titled "Non Fantasy," while some of the show's cast will be performing the ending theme song titled "Tokyo Winter Session." Both songs have been composed and written by HoneyWorks.

"Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi 10 Centi Datta." premieres on Friday, Nov. 24, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. It will also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.