Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was hounded by hostile protesters and a group of local Democratic Socialists on his way out of a restaurant on Saturday, July 7. The crowd took him to task for his support for the Trump administration's immigration policies, aside from the occasional insult and alluded threats.

A crowd of people also happened to have gathered in protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office in Louisville at the time, when someone spotted McConnell in the restaurant just a few miles away, as the Washington Post recapped the encounter.

U.S. Department of Defense/Glenn Fawcett Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was chased on his way out of a restaurant by protesters on Saturday, July 7.

"Alert! Mitch McConnell just (12 noon) walked into the Bristol on Bardstown Rd. Show up? Help?" one onlooker posted on social media on Saturday, rallying protesters and the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America to the restaurant parking lot.

By the time McConnell and his two companions walked out of the Bristol Bar & Grille restaurant, at least six people were already waiting for them at the front. Chants of "Vote you out, vote you out!" and rhetorical shouts of "Where are the children?" ensued, according to CNN.

One person in the crowd went as far as to call "Turtle head!" after McConnell and his group, who briskly walked to the parking lot of the restaurant without so much as a glance to the crowd that has gathered outside.

"We know where you live, too, Mitch! We know where you live! Yeah! We know where you live, Mitch!" a man later shouted, as McConnell eventually got into the back seat of a waiting SUV.

"Good. More of this. Mitch McConnell should never have a single moment of public peace for the rest of his miserable life," actor Wil Wheaton posted on Twitter in reaction to the incident.

This Saturday has been at least the second time that McConnell has been hounded by hostile groups outside of work.