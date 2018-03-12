'Weed the People' Documentary Film News: Aims to Raise Awareness on Marijuana Benefits

Facebook/weedthepeoplemovie A promo poster for the documentary film "Weed the People"

The documentary-style film "Weed the People" has recently been released, and is a testament that a large number of people are still working hard to raise awareness on the helpful medicinal properties that cannabis brings.

According to reports, the film, which was executive-produced by American actress Ricki Lake, makes a strong case regarding the usefulness of cannabis in the lives of cancer patients. The film closely follows the stories of real-life people as they express just how helpful the herb has been for them throughout the years. The documentary film aired on South by Southwest on Sunday, March 11.

Some of the stories involve families with children that are diagnosed with cancer. Naturally, parents are more than willing to try anything and everything under the sun as long as there is even a slight chance that their children could possibly overcome the life-threatening illness. Despite the stigma that surrounds marijuana, the documentary shows that parents simply do not care about the negative public perception that goes along marijuana use.

Although marijuana has begun to be legalized in some parts of the United States, there are still many who petition for it to be legalized everywhere. Perhaps, the most compelling story in the film is that of Mara Gordon, the founder of Aunt Zelda's — a nonprofit organization that raises cannabis awareness, and helps those who can greatly benefit from the drug.

Gordon suffered from spinal bacterial meningitis in the late 90's, which led to her using marijuana as an alternative means of self-medicating. Gordon found the effects to be very helpful, and this inspired and led her to establish Aunt Zelda's. In fact, a great number of families then and now are still looking to acquire cannabis oil for their dying loved ones — which is the main product of Aunt Zelda's.

At this point in time, medical researchers are still hesitant to allow deeper and further research on the multiple benefits of cannabis. It seems, though, that more and more medical practitioners are seeing the advantages that marijuana brings.