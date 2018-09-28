Weekly Briefing: Ford Testifies, Vatican-China Deal, Values Voters Converge

(Screenshot: NBC News) Brett Kavanaugh (L), Chrstine Blasey Ford (R) separately testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sept. 28, 2018.

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Brett Kavanaugh's accuser testifies

Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh each offered an emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Ford said she was "100 percent" certain that Kavanaugh was the one who sexually assaulted her at a house gathering during their high school years.

In an impassioned speech, Kavanaugh denied the allegation and emphasized that no one who was allegedly at the gathering has corroborated Ford's claims. He admitted he drank a lot of beer at times but said he is "100 percent certain" that he never assaulted Ford or anyone else.

The Judiciary Committee has scheduled a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation for Friday afternoon.

Vatican lets Chinese government select bishops

Human rights groups are speaking out against the Vatican's agreement with China to allow the communist government to select bishop candidates.

The agreement comes amid China's increasing crackdown on churches.

Evidence of Israelite exodus from Egypt

Archaeologists say that ruins near the Jordan River could be proof of when the Israelites left Egypt and later crossed the river into the promised land.

Pottery shards at the site have been dated to the early Iron Age (1200–1000 B.C.). David Ben-Shlomo, an archaeologist with Ariel University, said they are still analyzing the ruins (which also include low stone walls) to see if they came from the period of the early Israelites.

Values Voter Summit

(Photo: The Christian Post) Republican state rep. Kayla Kessinger (middle left) of West Virginia speaks during a panel session on "putting faith in politics" at the Family Research Council's 2018 Values Voters Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 21, 2018. Others on the panel included Mark Harris, senior pastor at First Baptist Charlotte in North Carolina (far left); Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green (middle right); and Elizabeth Schultz, a member of the Fairfax County School Board in Virginia (far right).

The annual Values Voter Summit took place over the weekend, drawing thousands of conservative citizens who want to preserve religious liberty, sanctity of life and traditional marriage in the nation.

Here are comments from some of the speakers:

"Because of these videos, we are now one vote away from defunding Planned Parenthood nationally of their $500 million in taxpayer funds." —Pro-life activist David Daleiden on undercover videos revealing Planned Parenthood selling aborted baby parts

"America is engaged in large-scale child abuse." —Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Cretella on transgender ideology

"I'd love to give Netflix a black eye like we did Teen Vogue. They are pushing very dangerous, pornographic, border line child pedophilia with the content they promote on their platform." —Elizabeth Johnston, the Activist Mommy

Egypt's Coptic Christians nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Among the 331 nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize this year is the persecuted Coptic Christian minority.

The group Coptic Orphans announced this week that the small population of believers in Egypt was nominated for their refusal to retaliate against recent acts of anti-Christian violence.

The recipient for the prize will be announced on Oct. 5.

Pray for

Gospel rapper Thi'sl Tyler, who is recovering after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery.

Pastors (at least 10 of them) and their families who were arrested in India during worship services.

New releases

(Photo: littlewomenthemovie.com) A scene from the film "Little Women"

Film:

Little Women (Sept. 28)

The Trump Prophecy (Oct. 2, 4)

Album:

Greater Than (Live) by Gateway

Books:

Suffering: Gospel Hope When Life Doesn't Make Sense by Paul David Tripp (Sept. 30)

Scientism and Secularism by J. P. Moreland (Sept. 30)

The Prodigal Prophet: Jonah and the Mystery of God's Mercy by Tim Keller (Oct. 2)