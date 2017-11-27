Weight Loss News 2017: Cinnamon Helps Burn Fat and Boost Metabolism, According to Study

Pixabay/stevepb Cinnamon could lead to weight loss. Researchers have discovered its potential in burning fat and boosting metabolism.

Cinnamon — a common holiday spice — has been found to burn fat cells and could potentially be utilized in treating obesity.

According to new research from the University of Michigan, cinnamaldehyde — an essential oil that gives cinnamon its flavor — has been found to improve metabolic health. Through the process of thermogenesis, cinnamaldehyde acts directly on fat cells and starts burning them.

In this study, published in the December issue of the journal Metabolism, researchers studied the effects of cinnamon on the human adipocytes of volunteers. The participants represented different ages, ethnicities and body mass indices.

Upon administering cinnamaldehyde to their cells, researchers found that there was an increased expression of certain genes and enzymes that were related to metabolism. There was also a noted increase in metabolic regulatory proteins that are associated with thermogenesis.

Though additional studies are needed to determine the best way to utilize cinnamaldehyde, there is a possible positive implication in using cinnamon for weight loss.

"Cinnamon has been part of our diets for thousands of years, and people generally enjoy it. So if it can help protect against obesity, too, it may offer an approach to metabolic health that is easier for patients to adhere to," said researcher Jun Wu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity affects about 35.6 percent of adults in the United States. Obesity can lead to heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Not only does it have implications on one's health, obesity is also said to be costly. People with obesity often spend thousands of dollars more on medical costs compared to individuals of normal weight.

Given recent findings, there may be some benefit in incorporating cinnamon into one's diet — especially with the holiday season fast approaching. However, it should be noted that a combination of diet and exercise is still the best strategy for weight loss.