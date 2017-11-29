'Welcome to the Ballroom' Anime Spoilers: Next Episode Offers Glimpse into Kugimiya's Past

Balllroom e Youkoso Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sports anime series, "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)," based on the manga created by Tomo Takeuchi.

After every breakthrough comes a challenge that will gauge just how much the said breakthrough has changed the main characters' disposition. However, one pair's epiphany may lead to another dancer's possible downfall on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom."

Although Kiyoharu Hyodo's "experiment" nearly caused Tatara Fujita and Chinatsu Hiyama to completely lose the competition, loosening Tatara's limbs did also bring the two conflicted dance partners to the realization and full understanding of what they've been missing right from the very start.

And now that both Tatara and Chinatsu have finally managed to be on the same side of the metaphorical door to their partnership, it's interesting to see how their moves will improve in the final round of the ongoing 66th Tokyo Metropolitan Dancesport Tournament.

Has their biggest realization raised their chances of winning the tournament, or has it only made them more aware of what they need to work on next?

On the other hand, the pressure of the competition seems to be getting the best of their toughest competition, Masami Kugimiya, who has clearly been feeling the toll of all the non-stop dancing they have been doing.

The preview for the next episode, "Leader-Partner," teases a glimpse into this particular dancer's past and the suffering he has to go through and sacrifices he has to take in order to become one of the best leads in Marisa Hyodo's dance studio.

But will remembering all of these be enough to hold him through the rest of the tournament? Or has he really reached his limits this time around? What will his possible success, or failure, in conquering his inner demons mean for Tatara and Chinatsu's chances of winning the final round?

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.