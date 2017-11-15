'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 20 Spoilers: Can Chinatsu and Akira Become Friends Again?

Balllroom e Youkoso Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sports anime series, "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)," based on the manga created by Tomo Takeuchi.

The 66th Tokyo Metropolitan Dancesport Tournament continues on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom." And it seems that the tension between erstwhile friends, Chinatsu and Akira, is also about to reach its boiling point.

Although the previous episode showed the origin of Chinatsu and Akira's past friendship, the series has yet to truly reveal just what has caused the two of them to drift apart with such bad blood between them.

Akira has very strong feelings for Chinatsu, and it seems that this may have been the root of her current resentment for her former dance partner. As she watched Chinatsu interacting with Tatara, Akira couldn't help but feel a burst of anger while she was on the dance floor. This will no doubt affect her performance, which could, in turn, ruin her and her present partner's chances of getting to the final round.

Will Chinatsu and Akira ever be able to talk about their past and whatever issues they have left hanging there? Was Akira even able to tell Chinatsu how she truly felt, or did her choice of keeping it a secret ultimately caused the rift between them?

The preview for the next episode, aptly titled "Friends," also teases more interactions between Tatara and Chinatsu, a scene of Akira's dance partner looking pleased despite his initial anxiety over his family watching him dance, and another curious scene of Tatara and Kugimiya.

In other news, it has just been announced via the series' official Twitter that the anime will eventually be overtaking the source manga, but that manga creator Tomo Takeuchi has already told the anime staff what would happen in the future chapters.

In a message that accompanied the announcement, Takeuchi also added that since plans could change, what ultimately happens after the ongoing tournament may still differ between the anime and the manga.

"I hope you can enjoy both the manga and the anime adaptation," Takeuchi told fans, as translated by Manga Tokyo.

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.