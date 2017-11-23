'Welcome to the Ballroom' Episode 21 Spoilers: Can Tatara and Chinatsu Make It to the Final Round?

Balllroom e Youkoso Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sports anime series, "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)," based on the manga created by Tomo Takeuchi.

Did Hyodo just compromise Tatara's chances of getting to the finals on the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom"?

The 66th Tokyo Metropolitan Dancesport Tournament has entered its semi-final round, and it seems that Tatara has also just lost control of his own limbs. But while Tatara blamed Hyodo in his mind, he may soon realize the reason behind the latter's true intentions.

In the previous episode and before the semi-final round began, Hyodo helped Tatara warm up by stretching the muscles on his shoulders and hips. And although the process did cause some pain, it resulted in a seemingly harmless throbbing sensation and looseness in Tatara's limbs.

But when he and Chinatsu went out on the dance floor for the next round, this looseness very quickly worked against Tatara when they ended up on the path of a collision with another pair, all because he felt he couldn't control his movements.

Could this be the end for Tatara and Chinatsu's Tokyo Metropolitan Dancesport journey? Or will this be just another one of those challenges that Tatara has to conquer on the dance floor in order to come out of it with a better understanding of himself and his chosen sport?

Moreover, the preview for the next episode titled "Door" shows what looked to be a younger-looking Chinatsu seemingly trapped in the darkness with a younger-looking Tatara suddenly appearing before her.

There is also a glimpse of Hyodo in the audience, wearing a smug look on his face like he has just seen what he expected to see from Tatara. And although they may be rivals to a degree, Hyodo has also proven to be a good and supportive friend for Tatara in his own ways.

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.