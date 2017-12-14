'Welcome to the Ballroom' Finale Spoilers: Tatara, Kugimiya to Compete Head On in Final Episode

Ballroom e Youkoso A screenshot of series protagonists Chinatsu Hiyama and Tatara Fujita from the upcoming final episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Ballroom e Youkoso (Welcome to the Ballroom)."

The final round of the Tokyo Metropolitan Dancesport Tournament continues with the third, fourth, and fifth event on the upcoming last episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Welcome to the Ballroom." Which dancing pair will gain the judges' favor in the end?

Tatara and Chinatsu may have been through a lot, but so have their toughest rivals, Kugimiya and Idogawa, as revealed in the two previous episodes. They each have their own cross to bear, and the way they handle themselves through this and while on the dance floor may be the key to determining their ultimate fate in the ongoing competition.

The preview for the final episode of the series, aptly titled "Welcome to the Ballroom," shows Tatara and Chinatsu's determination to give the ongoing final round their very best, both as a pair and as individual dancers.

On the other hand, the preview stills, as well as the synopsis for the upcoming episode also reveals Kugimiya and Idogawa's equally determined will to win the tournament. And although the third event, the Viennese Waltz, wherein men and women can take on the leader's role alternately as they turn left and right around the dance floor, seems to be a perfect fit for the Fujita-Chinatsu pair, the fourth event, the Slow Foxtrot, will give the Kugimiya-Idogawa pair a chance to catch up.

The synopsis also teases an intense battle between Fujita and Kugimiya and their differing approach to ballroom dancing. And when the final event, the Quick Step, rolls around, the two of them will be on such equal grounds that it may even be impossible to predict which pair would win.

What kind of dances will Tatara and Chinatsu show now that they have made it to the final round of the tournament?

"Welcome to the Ballroom" airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.