Wells Adams Reveals How He Met 'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland

Facebook/officialsarahhyland Sarah Hyland is confirmed to be dating Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland and her new boyfriend were brought together by the power of social media.

It's been a week since "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland officially confirmed on Instagram that she is dating Bachelors in Paradise" and "The Bachelorette" alum Wells Adams. Now, in a recent guest appearance on "The Morning Breath" show, Adams revealed how he and Hyland had first met, and the tale was basically a typical modern-day love story.

According to the 33-year-old reality star, he and Hyland had first met via social media, particularly through the Twitter platform. What's interesting is that their fans were the first one to pick up on how the two first flirted back and forth on Twitter. Apparently, this all began back when Adams was still competing on "The Bachelorette" for JoJo Fletcher's heart. It seems like Hyland is a big fan of the show, especially of Adams as she even posted a Twitter post about the reality star calling him "the best."

"The internet — it's amazing," Adams remarked. "I'm amazed how smart the internet is. Because I just assume everyone on Twitter is an idiot, and then I'm like, 'Wow!'" he added.

It has been revealed that the couple had been dating for a few months now, but their relationship was only confirmed after Hyland took to Instagram a few days ago posting a picture of them captioned with: "He puts up with me." Not only that, both of their Instagram pages reveal that Hyland and Adams spent the Halloween together dressed up as characters of "Stranger Things."

Additionally, Wells Adams revealed that they are already planning for the next Halloween. "We did talk about next year's one, and we've got a really good idea," he said. "It's definitely in the vein of two things that we love dearly, and gender-bending happens again," Adams continied.

Unfortunately, though, he wasn't all too eager to talk more about their relationship. "There's nothing really to say," he stated, adding, "Like, if you want to know, to be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media."