Wendy Williams' Friends Reportedly Concerned About Daytime Talk Show Host's Alarming Weight Loss

Facebook/wendyshow Featured is daytime TV show host, Wendy Williams.

Wendy Williams is said to be losing weight at an alarming rate.

Friends of Wendy Williams are reportedly concerned about the physical wellbeing of the talk show host as it has been said that she is experiencing quite the weight loss. A few weeks ago, Williams made headlines a few weeks when she fainted live during "The Wendy Williams Show."

The cause of her weight loss has been said to be the immense stress she is experiencing following the revelation that her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, has been having an affair with their massage therapist and that it has been going on for about 10 years. What's more is that it is also believed that Williams herself is aware of her husband's mistress and is actually trying to make it work between the three of them.

With news breaking out about Hunter's affair, the fact that the public is aware of what's happening with her life is putting a great deal of stress to Williams, and this, in turn, has had an effect on her health. According to sources, Williams has been losing her appetite and is not eating properly. Radar reports that the 53-year-old was recently spotted eating a huge meal and what's interesting is that the dish she had chosen was in contrast to the plant-based diet her family has implemented over the years.

As of late, Wendy Williams is still not acknowledging her husband's affair and is actually on the defense regarding the matter. In her show, she had told her viewers not to believe everything the media is saying and that their family is doing well.

Apart from the appetite loss, it is also said that Williams is experiening difficulties with sleeping and has developed anxiety. What's even worse is the news that her husband has been recently spotted with his mistress and that he has actually bought a house for her for them to stay at.