Wendy Williams Health Update: Host to Take Hiatus After Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Wendy Williams is taking a hiatus on her eponymous show after she was diagnosed with Graves' disease.

The 53-year-old host announced on the Wednesday episode of "The Wendy Williams Show" that she is taking three weeks off, as per doctor's advice, to focus on her health. Williams revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune illness affecting the thyroid. This is on top of her hyperthyroidism, which she already previously knew she has.

"My doctor has prescribed ... are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation," Williams said on her daytime show. "What? Who are you? I was pissed."

A week ago, Williams also had to cancel her show for a few days due to flu-like symptoms. This was what led her to check in with the doctor. Her break begins Thursday, Feb. 22.

According to endocrineweb.com, Graves' disease could lead to puffy eyes, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia, and elevated blood pressure. Williams earlier said that her thyroid disease also makes her eyes twitch, which the viewers have noted before she even realized it.

Williams later took back what she said, and joked that she will be back on the show in two weeks. "I'm not an heiress," she told the audience. "Who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I'm just saying, I come from working class."

Prior to announcing her hiatus, sources say Williams already looked frail in the tapings of her show. On a Feb. 12 filming, she was seen stumbling into one of the audience while dancing. The day after that, a source said she caused alarm after "swooning" on set.

She has since said on her show that her condition affects her balance and makes her feet unsteady.

Re-runs of "The Wendy Williams Show" will be aired for the full duration of her hiatus. According to TMZ, the veteran host is not open to having anyone replace her seat. Last Oct. 31, she also fainted on the Halloween taping of her show, while she was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume.