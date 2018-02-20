Wendy Williams Offers Health Update After Cancelling Last Week's Shows

Facebook/wendyshow Featured is daytime TV show host, Wendy Williams

TV personality Wendy Williams has updated her fans on how she has been doing after cancelling shows last week.

The TV host recently took to social media to reveal she is taking a few days off from her daytime talk show due to an unknown illness. "It's not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish," said the 53-year-old comedian in a clip posted on Feb. 14. "I do go to the doctor's today to find out exactly what it is. But, you know, I feel awful."

Williams added that she had planned to appear on the show this week but was advised to take a rest. "I had to be talked out of not going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together," she continued in the video, adding, "'Cause I'm a thoroughbred. I have not taken off since we started the show."

Following Williams' update, Bounce has announced that they have acquired the day and date repurpose rights to "The Wendy Williams Show" from Debmar-Mercury. This means the syndicated talk show will have weeknight airings starting next month.

According to the production company, the deal marks the first-ever repurposed programming arrangement settled by a multicast network. On Monday, March 5, Bounce will begin airing "The Wendy Williams Show" weeknights at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST on the same day each episode debuts in syndication.

News of Williams' sickness comes nearly four months after she passed out on live TV. Back in October, the mother of one shocked and worried fans when she fainted on air while filming her Halloween episode. Sporting a Statue of Liberty costume, Williams was in the middle of her show when she stopped talking, lost her balance and fell on the floor.

Williams addressed the incident a day later, tearfully saying, "It was scary. It was really scary."

At the time, she said she overheated in her costume and may have pushed herself a bit too hard.