Wendy's, Other Burger Chains Taunt IHOP for IHOb Rebranding

Twitter/IHOb The newly rebranded IHOb from IHOP

The International House of Pancake's publicity stunt of changing its name to "International House of Burgers" to highlight the new items on their menu is being mocked by other food chains.

Time reported that on Twitter, Wendy's and Denny's expressed their sentiments about the name change when asked by their followers.

Wendy's posted a witty reply when a fan asked the burger chain known for making square-shaped patties if they will let IHOb sell burgers on their block. According to Wendy's, "Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard."

The Ohio-based food chain also had another amusing post where they said: "Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool? Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better."

IHOb noticed Wendy's toasts on social media. In a response, the restaurant chain from Glendale, California said: "We don't want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world."

Denny's also threw shade against the name change with a joke that referenced HBO's sci-fi series "Westworld" in a tweet where a boy asked his grandfather if he remembers the Great Burger Wars. The grandfather on the tweet replied, "lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld."

Waffle House, the all-day breakfast food chain, also joined the action by replying to a fan's question with the tweet, "Even though we serve delicious burgers... we know our roots."

CNET also revealed that other burger establishments like White Castle and Burger King and frozen sandwich meat maker Steak-umm made fun of IHOb's name change by joking that they will also replace their own business names. White Castle threatened to change their name into Pancake Castle, while Burger King went a step further by changing their logo, Twitter handle and profile image to match their fake new name Pancake King. Steak-umm also joked that they will replace their name into Cake-umm.

IHOb responded to the joke using the old adage, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."

On the other hand, burger chain Whataburger refused to join the bandwagon. According to their tweet, they will never replace their name to Whatapancake even if they love their breakfast item.

Aside from the food establishments, other businesses and a sports team also made light of the name change implemented by IHOb.

Netflix, the entertainment streaming service provider, turned to Twitter to claim that they will change their name to Netflib. Meanwhile, pro baseball team Philadelphia Phillies even went out of their way to change their own name and released an announcement video where they said that they will now be called the "bhillies."

The temporary name change was first announced by IHOb on June 5. But in spite of changing their name, the food chain is still expected to serve their famous pancakes aside from serving burgers to their loyal customers.

IHOb has yet to announce their plans to bring back their original moniker again to IHOP, but the new name is not expected to stay for a long time.