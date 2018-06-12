'We're Teaching Children Lies': Hollywood Actress Takes on Evolution, Education and More

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Courtesy of Pure Flix) Actress and radio host Sam Sorbo stars in the film "Hope Bridge."

Actress Sam Sorbo is on a mission to help improve education, telling PureFlix.com's "Pure Talk" that she is deeply concerned about the state of schooling in America.

Sorbo, who is a passionate homeschool mom and the wife of "Hercules" actor Kevin Sorbo, made it clear that she believes education is one of the most essential issues of the day.

"Education colors your worldview ... and it colors the way you approach every problem," she said. "Education is literally foundational."

Sorbo warned that she believes schools are teaching kids that "life doesn't matter," that it is "just a series of accidents" and that evolution is true.

"We're teaching children lies and then we wonder [why] they act out," she said.

Watch Sorbo break it all down below:

Sorbo added that she's a strong advocate for home education, as she has homeschooled her own kids and believes in the power of parents controlling what their children learn.

The actress and author also went on to discuss the importance of marriage, explaining how she and her husband have built a strong and long-lasting union despite working in such a challenging industry.

"We set our priorities when we got married," Sorbo said, adding that she and Kevin committed early on to never spending more than two weeks apart.

Twenty years later, the couple is still going strong, surviving in an industry that too often creates and fosters relationship-ending pitfalls. The two recently co-wrote a devotional titled, "Share the Light: 40 World-Changing Devotions."

"In Hollywood, careers tend to diverge," Sorbo said, explaining that the different demands that performers face as their careers sometimes lead them to move apart from their spouse.

She recalled how, at the start of their relationship, she found herself questioning how she would pursue her entertainment career in Los Angeles while Kevin filmed his former TV show "Hercules" in New Zealand.

"I was just going, 'I wonder what this is going to look like' and then [Kevin] had three strokes," she said, explaining that this posed newfound challenges. "I had to make a choice ... I [needed] to give up my career in order to be there for this person that I love."

Kevin's health struggles eventually led Sorbo to make a major sacrifice — to put aside her career for the good of her family and marriage.

During that time she learned quite a bit, admitting that she's not sure the marriage would have endured had both she and Kevin continued their respective careers and potentially grew apart.

"As Christians, we find in our sacrifices great gifts," she said. "In fact, it was a gift. It was a gift to me because I don't know that our marriage would have survived."

Sorbo continued, "Instead, we grew together, we came together."

