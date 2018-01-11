'West Wing' Reunion: 'Mom' Season 5 Books Kristin Chenoweth in Allison Janney Series

"Mom" season 5 on CBS is staging another "West Wing" reunion. Allison Janney will once again get to work with Kristin Chenoweth.

Both Janney and Chenoweth were co-stars on NBC's political drama series "West Wing" for two seasons. Chenoweth will be reunited with Janney this week when she begins work on the set of "Mom" as a guest star.

"She plays a spiritual advisor to Jaime Pressly's Jill," executive producer Chuck Lorre revealed. "It's not a healthy relationship; it's a bit of a con. But she plays something of a guru."

Janney's Bonnie, however, won't like Miranda (Chenoweth) and will feel protective of her friend Jill (Pressly). CBS hasn't announced the episode's air date but it will likely air in the spring.

In 2016, "Mom" already mounted a "West Wing" reunion between Janney and Bradley Whitford. The two actors worked closely together on the NBC drama, while Whitford played Adam's (William Fichtner) best friend on "Mom."

Meanwhile, there has been some buzz about an actual "West Wing" return on television. Janney, who played a White House press secretary for six seasons, said she'd like creator Aaron Sorkin to write new materials for her character CJ Cregg.

Sorkin teased that he'd also like a "West Wing" reboot with "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown as the new president. The writer and producer already have a premise for the new story.

"Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there's some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "[President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon."

Meanwhile, "Mom" returned airing after the holiday break. The episode airing Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9:00 p.m. EST titled "A Bear and a Bladder Infection" will find Bonnie trying hard to give up coffee. Her daughter, Christy (Anna Faris), on the other hand, will hook up with a former fling.