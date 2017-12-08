'Westworld 2' News: Production Halted Due to Wildfires in Southern California

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional image for 'Westworld'

Production for the new season of HBO series "Westworld" has temporarily been stopped due to the wildfires currently besetting a huge part of Southern California. Several other TV shows, including the CBS show "S.W.A.T.," have also halted production in the area due to the massive blazes.

HBO has confirmed in a statement that the producers of the sophomore season of "Westworld" had to shut down filming on Wednesday to ensure the safety of their actors and crew members. According to the network, filming for the sci-fi drama is set in an area near the wildfires in Los Angeles County so filming will only resume when it is already safe.

"Westworld" and "S.W.A.T." are not the only TV shows set in areas where the wildfires are. Many other shows shoot outdoor scenes on the outskirts north of the city, where thousands of residential homes and commercial buildings are currently at risk of being swallowed by fire. Even the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams, who regularly practice near the area, had to suspend their practice on Wednesday.

Firefighters are having a hard time battling the wildfires in the area due to erratic winds. According to reports, two residents have already been burned by the 100-acre bushfire in Southern California since it erupted on Tuesday afternoon.

The wildfires started in San Bernardino, east of Los, Angeles, Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds from San Bernardino have reportedly pushed the fire through the area, causing the blazes to spread. The good news, however, is that no homes have so far been burned in Southern California since the wildfires started. According to fire officials, the fires have left some garages damaged but all the homes and businesses have so far been saved.

The police have not yet identified the source of the fire. It remains to be seen if the two badly burned men found near the point of origin had to do with the eruption.