'Westworld' Mobile Game Now in Development

"Westworld" on HBO finally wrapped up filming the second season.

Hit TV series "Westworld" isn't just getting a second season this year but also a new mobile game. Reports of the new game began after a website of the series' fictional company, Delos Incorporated, had uploaded an employee handbook on how to run a robot theme park.

The handbook contained information of the workings of the theme park displayed in the show. One section of the handbook stood out, Delos Park Training Simulation for New Employees, causing many to believe that a mobile game was in development.

The speculation was later confirmed after a spokesperson from Warner Bros. interactive Entertainment told Engadget that a "Westworld" mobile game is indeed in the works. The game will be developed by Behavior Interactive, known for its survival horror title "Dead by Daylight."

The spokesperson didn't reveal much in terms of gameplay but it appears to be a base builder game where players look after the robots of the themepark. However, if there's anything fans learned from the show, it's that things don't always go as planned. The game is currently undergoing closed beta testing in limited regions.

Back in November, actress Evan Rachel Wood revealed that "Westworld" Season 2 was slated for a spring 2018 premiere. However, fans wanted a more specific release date causing much speculation among online communities.

After it was revealed that "Game of Thrones" Season 8 will not be airing until 2019, many fans expected the sci-fi series to take its spot. However, HBO has been known to stick with normal release schedules which led many to believe that the series is set to premiere in the summer months with a May release date.

However, there is also speculation that the series might premiere at an earlier date after Jeffrey Wright caused an uproar, when he accidentally hinted that the show was making its return in April. While Wright did correct his mistake, changing "April" to "Spring," the minor slip up was enough for fans to be satiated especially after announced that they have wrapped up filming for season 2.