'Westworld' Q&A Panel Flops at the First Question; What Are All the Things That Went Wrong?

"Westworld" season 2 is one of the hottest shows on streaming that fans have been dying to know more about, so when the cast was there for the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 20, the audience was full of die-hard followers. Unfortunately, a fan that might have gone too far may have caused the host to cut the Q&A session short.

Tribeca hosted the panel which was composed of most of the main stars of "Westworld," including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and James Marsden. Series co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan were there to give out all the details as well, and for the early part of the session, things were going well.

Facebook/Westworld/HBO "Westworld" creators are known for connecting with their gans, even teasing the Reddit community that they will be releasing a teaser video that has all the main twists in Season 2.

However, when the audience question and answer section came about, that's when it all fell apart, thanks to one excitable fan in the audience.

Just when the stars, creators and fans of the show had a rare moment to talk about "Westworld" season 2, one audience member, who was unfortunately picked to asked the first question, seized the opportunity to pitch a screenplay instead.

"We love the show and how it's able to keep the audience captivated. We love this show. We can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us," the audience member began, according to Indie Wire, suitable enough to lead a Q&A question as the first asker.

"Just a side thing for Jonathan, my brother and I we're huge fans of 'Interstellar.' You wrote that, and we're actually aspiring screenwriters as well and that inspired us a lot," he veered, shifting the topic to another matter entirely.

Facebook/Westworld/HBO "Westworld" on HBO is a dark sci-fi period series about the dawn of artificial consciousness and what morality means in the future. Season 2 of the show premieres Apr. 22 on HBO.

"And you've touched something within us and we hope one day we can share our screenplay with you," the fan added, but before it gets past that, Nolan had thanked the audience member and the moderator quickly moved to stop the session short.

According to moderator Christopher Orr, the panel was ended because they have to wrap up for the day and there was simply not enough time for the rest. Even if the stoppage was not due to a fan pushing their screenplay, The Verge offered their take on how fans should conduct themselves during events like these.

Fans in Q&A sessions, especially for wildly popular shows like "Westworld," want to know more about the series straight from the creators. Like this particular aspiring screenwriter showed, it's simply not the time to tell personal stories, much less offering the panelists to read a screenplay.

The clincher, however, is stepping up to the mic stand without a question to even ask the panelists.

That fan engagement segment may have been a flop that day, but the fans will move on as "Westworld" season 2 has already premiered last April 22. The series airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.