'Westworld' Season 2: All the Surprising Things Revealed in Episode 2

'Westworld' season 2 is just on its way to a third episode, but so far, the show has been launching bombshells nonstop. From the first minute to the last scene, the second episode of the show has been one reveal after another that left fans anxiously waiting for more.

The first episode of "Westworld" season 2 was set two weeks after the first season finale, and in that brief span of time, a lot has happened to the Westworld park, its hosts and guests, and everyone behind the scenes as well.

Facebook/Westworld/HBO "Westworld" on HBO is a dark sci-fi period series about the dawn of artificial consciousness and what morality means in the future. Season 2 of the show premiered on Apr. 22 on HBO.

Now that the show is fully settled in for its sophomore season, the new episode of "Westworld" is more evenly paced and took some time to introduce all the new reveals to viewers this Sunday, April 29, as Gamespot pointed out.

The "Reunion" episode was also the first time viewers were treated to a view of the world outside of the theme park, and just as expected, it looks futuristic, but not too much. Anthony Hopkins was briefly back as a young Dr. Robert Ford in a flashback, but that was about it for one of the fan favorites in season 1, as Polygon noted.

Facebook/Westworld/HBO Dolores already knew what the parks are meant for and the reason behind bulding them, and is privy to an important secret about The Valley Beyond.

Carrying on the theme from the season premiere, Dolores (Evan Rachel Woods) is still prowling about and issuing threats. "You thought you could do what you wanted to us, because no one would judge you," she said to a park guest, who was still shocked by all the new developments.

"Now, no one is here to judge what we will do to you," she said, acting as the de-facto leader of this robot uprising. Another surprise for viewers — Dolores actually has been to the real world, as she was the one used in a demonstration as shown in a flashback. She believed that was a dream before she discovered that her existence was mostly a lie, too.

Finally, the purpose of the parks was somewhat confirmed. Westworld and the rest was an outlet for people to give in to their basest selves without fearing that they would harm another human being.

YouTube/HBO The android tech used in the Westworld park is actually not even state of the art, it was even more advanced than anything else in its time.

But all the while, the creators of the park were studying and recording all the behavior of the guests. There's also the mention of an "Argos Initiative," which was likely a code name for Westworld and the other parks.

There are also a few more things that doesn't quite add up, as well, like how the technology of Westworld was far more advanced than everything else even at that time. Fans can expect even more answers coming up on the next episode of "Westworld" on Sundays, 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.