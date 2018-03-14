'Westworld' Season 2 Footage Shows Dolores' Evolution, Future of Delos

Facebook/WestworldHBO Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy in HBO's 'Westworld'

HBO has released a new promo clip for its upcoming slate of films and TV shows, offering a first look at "Westworld" season 2. The new season of the top-rated HBO show will premiere next month, and it promises to be as action-packed as the first one.

HBO's new promo clip features Bill Hader's "Barry," "Fahrenheit 451," "Silicon Valley" and "Westworld" season 2. Although fans may have already seen hints of the "Westworld 2" footage in the upcoming season's image gallery, the clip offers a glimpse of how much Dolores (Evan Rachel) has changed since season 1.

The footage reveals that in season 2, Dolores will tremendously evolve. In the clip, she seems confident that change and violence are rolling up, unlike in season 1 where she seemed pretty anxious about the future.

It can be recalled that in season 1, most of the action was contained in Westworld. In season 2, however, the action will go beyond the park. Spoilers for the upcoming season revealed that season 2 will not only explore the outside world but will also delve into the other themed locations controlled by Delos, including the Shogun World.

"Westworld" season 2 will also dig deeper into Delos' history and their motivations for creating artificial beings. Since the season 1 finale saw the hosts turning against their masters, fans can expect season 2 to have a broader scope. As of now, the only thing that is certain about the new season is that Dolores and Maeve (Thandie Newton) will help usher in a new era for the show, where the Man in Black and the employees of Delos will suffer the consequences of their evil deeds in season 1.

As the footage reveals, season 2 will also explore Logan's (Ben Barnes) childhood. The clip shows that the new season will offer more flashbacks to his youth to give fans a better look at his past.

"Westworld" season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO.