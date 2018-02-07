'Westworld' Season 2 News: Fan Discovered Secret Details in New Trailer

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promo image for HBO's "Westworld"

Lots of hidden secrets were discovered by fans in the latest trailer of "Westworld" season 2.

An observant fan reportedly turned to Reddit to reveal that the trailer that HBO released during Sunday night's Super Bowl 2018 broadcast contained a binary code which will bring fans to a new promotional website for the critically-acclaimed sci-fi drama.

According to the Redditor's observation, the binary code 52.89.126.34 can be seen in the trailer's 33-second mark. It reportedly leads to the DelosDestinations.com website.

While the website does not provide any glaring information about the plot of "Westworld" season 2, it comes with more hidden details that could provide hints about what fans could expect in the next installment of the TV series.

The "Experience" page of the website revealed that Delos manages a total of six theme parks, including Westworld. While the names of the other parks remained hidden, one of the promotional video for the other parks showed a blurry, swirling video with a foggy, mossy mountain was seen in the backdrop. This led fans to think that the second park was pertaining to the Samurai World, an existing park which was teased towards the end of the first season.

In the "Investors" page, site visitors will see the name of the Delos Inc. founder James Delos, a new character for "Westworld" season 2. The description about James on the website stated, "Decades ago, a man had an idea as old as human ambition itself, that the only limit to progress is imagination. The ability to see a better world. Delos Inc. was formed from that goal and nothing else, because James had nothing else. He used to joke that where he grew up, having dreams was like fighting gravity. But he never lost faith that his dream could take off, and now Delos is more than a name. It's a legacy."

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Scottish actor Peter Mullan was tapped to play the role of the character in the upcoming season.

HBO is slated to air the premiere episode of "Westworld" season 2 on April 22.