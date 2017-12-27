'Westworld' Season 2 News: HBO Series Adds New Cast Members

(Photo: Facebook/WestworldHBO)

Several new faces are officially on board "Westworld" season 2.

The hit HBO series is still months away from its premiere but new details about its latest additions have already been revealed. According to reports, seven new cast members have been tapped to join "Westworld" season 2.

First on the list is Hiroyuki Sanada ("The Wolverine"), who will play Musashi — presumably from the Samurai World. Joining him are Jonathan Tucker as a commanding military officer named Major Craddock, Katja Herbers as a seasoned park visitor named Grace, and Betty Gabriel as Maling — a woman who tries to restore order in the park.

Also tapped to join season 2 are Fares Fares as Antoine Costa, Neil Jackson as Nicholas and Gustaf Skarsgård as Karl Strand. Zahn McClarnon will be part of the stellar cast lineup as well but further details about his role, along with his character's name, are still unclear.

Earlier this month, "Westworld's" own Ben Barnes said the production team is going to extreme lengths to keep details of season 2 under wraps. HBO seems to be hiding information about the series even from its own cast to prevent spoilers from being leaked to viewers.

"Now I'm involved in the second season of 'Westworld,'" shared the actor, "which is even more secretive and I know even less about it this time. I'm not even getting the full scripts, this time. All I know is that it's absolutely wild!"

It was previously reported that production for season 2 has been temporarily stopped due to the spreading wildfires in Santa Clarita, California. "Westworld" and other shows shooting in the area were affected because of the flames fueled by the Santa Ana winds at the time.

The anticipated season 2 of "Westworld" will premiere spring 2018 on HBO. An exact release date has yet to be announced by the network.