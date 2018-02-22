'Westworld' Season 2 News: HBO to Create Replica of Fictional Theme Park in Texas

Facebook/WestworldHBO HBO is creating a replica of Westworld in Texas.

HBO will be placing a replica of the fictional Westworld in Texas during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals.

Fans of HBO's "Westworld" can now get a taste of the series' hi-tech Wild West-themed amusement park first-hand. The network is creating a duplicate of the fictional Westworld run by android hosts at the SXSW in Austin, Texas, TV Guide confirmed.

The replica will offer a two-hour experience called "Live Without Limits Weekend," which will be located in the town of Sweetwater. The experience will be open from March 9 to 11, where the staff will be dressed as androids pretending to be robots that imitate human behavior.

Those who enter "Live Without Limits" will be taken on a tour around different iconic locations from the HBO's fictional series. Aside from that, they will also get the chance to search for clues of what happens in season 2.

The clues will be scattered throughout the duplicated theme park. However, some clues will be revealed when certain android-pretending hosts are asked the right questions.

Those who want to experience the Westworld replica can book their tickets through DiscoverWestworld.com.

In the meantime, fans can search for clues for season 2 on their own through the official trailer for the upcoming season of "Westworld."

HBO released the trailer last Super Bowl, and although they revealed that some of the scenes were made especially for the sporting event, fans of the franchise dissected the teaser to scout which moments were taken from "Westworld" season 2.

According to Vanity Fair, the scene where Maeve (Thandie Newton) attacked Delos Incorporated with mechanical bulls is assumed to be created especially for the Super Bowl.

The other parts of the trailer — which reveal that Peter (Louis Herthum), Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), Felix (Leonardo Nam), Logan (Ben Barnes), Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Clementine (Angela Sarafyan), and Arnold (Jeffrey Wright) are coming back — are all presumed by fans to be legitimate hints for season 2.

The season 2 premiere of "Westworld" airs on April 22 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.