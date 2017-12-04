Facebook/WestworldHBO The second season of "Westworld" on HBO is currently filming in Utah.

There's still a long way to go until the "Westworld" Season 2 premiere but that doesn't mean fans have to go through an agonizing wait before they get their next Western fix. Netflix's "Godless" might not be as subversive or groundbreaking HBO's Western sci-fi thriller series but it's still a great way to pass the time.

"Godless" boasts an impressive array of talent both in front of and behind the camera, with "Logan" writer Scott Frank serving as writer and director with Steven Soderbergh serving as producer. Jack O'Connell stars as Roy Goode, an injured outlaw on the run from his former boss, Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). They are joined by Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire), and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie).

Unlike "Westworld" which blends the Western and sci-fi genres to create a unique TV experience, "Godless" is a classic Western in every sense of the word. It's a very linear series which inevitably ends in the showdown between Goode and Griffin with very little surprises in between.

For fans who have enjoyed a good dose of robots, multiple timelines, or world-shattering Nolan-style twists, "Godless" might not be a good substitute. But for audiences who just want some good old Western cowboy action, the 7-episode series is definitely worth a try.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has confirmed that "Westworld" Season 2 will premiere some time in spring 2018, although no specific premiere date has been announced. Wood, who plays Dolores in the series, tweeted about the premiere when asked by a fan regarding when the show would return for its sophomore season.

Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have said earlier that they are taking longer than usual in order to make sure that the second season delivered upon the promise of the first. For the meantime, fans will just have to entertain themselves with other Western flicks such as "Godless" and "Longmire," both available on Netflix.