'Westworld' Season 2 News: Old Characters Returning Next Season

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promo image for HBO's 'Westworld'

The first look for "Westworld" season 2 was already released by HBO, but fans are still wondering who among the characters will return in the series.

Based on the promo video, Ed Harris' character Man in Black will once again return to the theme park. He will be joined by Evan Rachel Wood as the park's longest-staying host Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Sweetwater's madam Maeve Millay, as well as Jeffrey Wright as the park's programmer Bernard Lowe.

But according to reports, other characters who were not featured in the trailer will also be back in the second season of the critically-acclaimed Western sci-fi thriller.

Beyond Westworld revealed that Young William will return in "Westworld" season 2 based on the confirmation of actor Jimmi Simpson. The confirmation was first announced in July when the actor replied to a fan on Twitter that he will be part of the show's upcoming season.

Ben Barned also confirmed that he will reprise his role as the park's regular guest Logan in the second installment of HBO's hit show. In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor revealed that his character will once again appear in the series. "I definitely have heard because I can tell you that I have been on set at least once already," the actor stated. However, he did not mention how his character will develop when the series returns.

On the other hand, the fate of Anthony Hopkins' character Robert Ford remains uncertain. The co-founder of the Westworld theme park was shot and killed by Dolores in the first season finale. But in an interview with Variety, series creator Jonathan Nolan hinted that the backstory of the character could be explored next season. "We'll see the character's presence will be felt in that sense in terms of filling in a few more of the gaps about the early history of this place," Nolan stated.

More details about "Westworld" season 2 may be revealed before HBO released the premiere episode sometime in spring 2018.