'Westworld' Season 2 News: Release Date May Have Been Confirmed by Cast Member

(Photo: Facebook/WestworldHBO) Promo image for HBO's "Westworld."

One "Westworld" cast member seemingly confirmed the anticipated release date of season 2.

In a recent Instagram post, star Jeffrey Wright appeared to reveal when the HBO series will be aired. The actor, who plays Bernard in the show, shared a photo showing an illustrated version of his character with the caption:

"Pretty cool. I've spent so much time inside #Westworld these past 6 months this feels like a self-portrait. 3 days of filming left, and then we're circling back online in April... hard."

Reports point out that the message was immediately edited, with Wright swapping the term "April" with "Spring." Although there is no official word on when the series would return, April seems like a realistic time for the sophomore run's debut.

"Westworld" explores the story of a robotic theme park gone wrong. Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy previously teased that a bigger adventure awaits fans when the series approaches its second year.

Aside from bringing back Ben Barnes as Logan, season 2 is expected to feature the Samurai World. Also confirmed to be on board this season is Jimmi Simpson, who will reprise his role as the Man in Black's young version.

Fans have been anticipating season 2 since the first installment wrapped up in October 2016. Despite the long wait, cast member James Marsden recently said it will all be worth it.

"You will not be disappointed," he said. "The world that we created will be completely expanded upon, and the themes and the philosophies will all be taken to the next degree."

He further hinted that the new season "feels so much bigger" since there are more new characters. Additionally, they sometimes shoot "three units at once" compared to the first season in which they only focused on one.

"Westworld" season 2 premieres this year on HBO but the network has yet to announce an official release date.