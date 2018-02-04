'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere Date, News: New Trailer Introduces Two Mysterious Users

Facebook/WestworldHBO HBO's "Westworld" will be back for another season in 2018.

HBO is releasing the new trailer for "Westworld" season 2 at the upcoming Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the teaser introduces two mysterious users that hint at the season 2 plot.

The new trailer for "Westworld" season 2 will be featured in this Sunday's Super Bowl, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. The trailer was directed by "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan.

The scenes that will be shown in the coming "Westworld" trailer are said to be exclusive, which means that some of them might not be included in the episodes of season 2.

But HBO already released the season 2 trailer ahead of the Super Bowl, and it introduces a new user that hints at the plot of the coming storyline.

The teaser begins with an "unknown user" who starts to plead to whoever's viewing the messages.

"If you can see this message, please get help," the unknown user says. However, before the unidentified user can continue her message, a system override happens and begins loading "Journey Into Night."

"Journey Into Night" was Dr. Robert Ford's (Anthony Hopkins) final narrative that he revealed in the season 1 finale. It also happens to be the title of season 2's premiere episode.

There are speculations that the unknown user could be Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward), Slashfilm reports, since her death was never confirmed after disappearing in season 1.

After the system override, a new user appears and talks about a "narrative unveiling" becoming successful. This is expected to be Delos executive Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson).

The new user then continued, "Ford took it in stride. Restructuring/downsizing on track."

Based on the trailer, fans suspect that Charlotte has become a host or that someone has taken advantage of her identity to convince the viewers from the outside that Delos is under control despite the artificial intelligence robot ambush in season 1.

"Westworld" season 2 is slated to premiere this 2018 on HBO.