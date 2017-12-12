Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional image for 'Westworld'

"Westworld" season 2 will premiere as scheduled despite the recent halt in its production. Last week, the "Westworld" season 2 production had to be suspended amid the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Since filming for the new season is currently set in Southern California, the HBO network had to order a production halt on Monday for safety reasons. Despite that, the network assured fans that this halt would not cause any delay in the season 2 premiere.

On Monday last week, HBO said in a statement, "Due to nearby wildfires, 'Westworld' stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it's safe to do so." In a separate statement, "Westworld" star Ed Harris also revealed, "So far, we've shot some from episode 1, episode 2, some from episode 4, some from episode 10. They're committed to having the scripts done to shoot so we're done by Christmas."

After shutting down operations on Monday, the series immediately resumed production the following day with a Fire Safety Officer on set to ensure the safety of the "Westworld" season 2 cast and crew throughout the shooting day.

The announcement of a production halt last week became a major concern for fans, especially since it wasn't the first time that the production for season 2 was delayed. Earlier last month, the "Westworld 2" production also had to be postponed after one of its new cast members, Zahn McClarnon, suffered a major injury while filming for the series was underway.

Despite the concerns, fans can take comfort in the fact that HBO is targeting to have the shoots done before the year ends. The network has yet to give a definite release date for the new series but since the first installment wrapped up in December last year, fans can expect the new season to arrive sometime in spring of 2018.