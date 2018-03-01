'Westworld' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Bringing Back Several Missing Characters This April

Facebook/WestworldHBO James Marsden and the cast of "Westworld" will return to the small screen in the spring.

The last season of "Westworld" had a very chaotic finale with many questions up in the air with regard to who survived and who will be returning in season 2. Thankfully, fans will finally be able to get their questions answered as showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy spoke to EW regarding some of the surprise characters that managed to survive last season's violent ending.

Fans of William (Jimmi Simpson), or as the finale revealed, the Man in Black (Ed Harris), will be pleased to know that he will be making a return – both in the past and present – in the next season of "Westworld." Harris and Simpson will be reprising their roles as the old and young versions of William, though it seems he did not make it out of the commotion scratch-free.

"He gets a bit of damage done to him, that's for sure," Harris said to EW.

When it comes to park management, several notable figures had questionable fates in the first season's conclusion that are finally being clarified.

Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward) and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) found themselves in some trouble in the last season as Elsie mysteriously disappeared toward the end and Ashley got caught by a group of Native American hosts when he went to look for her. Evidently, both of them are still alive, but perhaps find themselves in a bit of trouble.

"They're finally getting to experience Westworld as guests and not in the managerial halls, but I'm not sure they're enjoying their experience," said Joy.

Delos executive director Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) and head writer Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) will both be making a return this season as well and both are at the mercy of the hosts that they once had control over.

Speaking of hosts, two hosts that just kind of disappeared in the midst of all the chaos are also returning. Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum), Dolores' father, comes back this season despite the fact he was supposed to be brought out of the park. He will apparently play an important role this season as one of the few people that Dolores still feels attachment to.

Brothel worker Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan) is said to also still be around. She was last seen in the finale taking a shot at the Man in Black. Not much is known about her role in the next season.

Finally, the showrunners confirm that, despite fan theories out there, Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) is in fact dead. Unless the showrunners are preparing a huge twist, fans should not expect to see Hopkins reprise his role for the second season. However, they did say that a young Ford will make appearances in flashbacks albeit portrayed by a different actor.

So, those are all the characters that are making an unexpected return in the second season of "Westworld." But when does the new season start? HBO recently aired a new trailer saying that "Westworld" will return on April 22, 2018.