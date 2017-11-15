'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers: Dr. Ford Alive? Theory Suggests Anthony Hopkins Returns

Is Dr. Robert Ford alive in "Westworld"? Viewers wonder about his real fate because it seems unlikely for the show to let go of legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins after one season.

One theory suggests that Dr. Ford will still be in "Westworld" season 2. He will, however, not be the same person after getting shot.

Futurologist Dr. Ian Pearson revealed in a documentary from the "Westworld" season 1 DVD and Blu-ray release that there is a way for artificial intelligence to allow people to live long after death. Pearson hinted that this might be how Dr. Ford survives his gunshot wound at the end of season 1.

"It's been established that [humans] can put their mind inside a robot before their die and then they can carry on," Pearson said. "A lot of people are talking about 'electronic immortality' whereby the time your body has died, 80 percent of your mind is in cyberspace - it's taking root in the AI community."

Pearson also explained that while much of this theory can happen on the show, it's also possible in real life in the future. Society might soon be unable to tell who's an android and who's a real human.

"Westworld" creator Jonathan Nolan won't say if Hopkins is back in season 2. There are, however, hints that Dr. Ford will still be on the show since the park's beginnings and its creators' backstory might be explored in some flashbacks.

Hopkins, however, is one of the busiest actors in the industry. Nolan teased that asking him to do just flashback scenes might be a long shot.

Filming for "Westworld" season 2 has been actively taking place in Utah. So far, however only Evan Rachel Woods (Dolores) has been open enough to share some behind-the-scenes photos on her social media.

Even then, the actress has been careful not to give anything away so as not to spoil the viewers. She, however, shares that the second season will be premiering in spring 2018 on HBO.