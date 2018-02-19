'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers: New Theme Parks To Be Explored Next Season

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promo image for HBO's "Westworld"

The wait for the premiere of "Westworld" season 2 will soon be over, but there still are a lot of mysteries that are waiting to unfold in the Western-themed sci-fi drama's sophomore season.

Fans managed to decipher the binary code that was hidden in the trailer for "Westworld" season 2. The code led to a new website for the fictional company called the Delos Destinations. The company is known for operating theme parks like Westworld.

But aside from the Wild West-inspired theme park and the Samurai World that was teased in season 1, the website hinted that there are four other theme parks under Delos Destinations' management. However, there are no details provided about the other theme parks at the moment.

Meanwhile, Beyond Westworld speculated that the new character named Musashi that will be portrayed by Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada will be involved in the Samurai World.

According to the report, Musashi may possibly serve as a host in the second Delos theme park. But the details about Musashi's connection to Westworld remains under wraps.

Aside from Sanada, the second season of "Westworld" will introduce other new characters like a Westworld guest named Grace (Katya Herbers), a charming man named Nicholas (Neil Jackson), an office worker named Karl Strand (Gustaf Skarsgård), as well as a tech expert named Antoine Costa (Fares Fares).

The trailer for "Westworld" season 2 also hinted that Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) will continue to stand against her makers. "This world deserves to die. Because this is your world. We've lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world. We can burn it to the ground, and from the ashes build a new world. Our world," the oldest Westworld host said in the trailer for the upcoming season.

HBO will air the premiere episode of "Westworld" season 2 on Sunday, April 22.