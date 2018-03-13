Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional image for 'Westworld'

The second season of "Westworld" is only a little more than a month away, and fans who attended the South by Southwest Film Festival were treated to a glimpse of what the new cycle holds.

First of all, it has already been confirmed that the world teased at the end of the first season is named Shogun World, and fans are going to get to know the world itself as well as its hosts in the upcoming season.

Series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy recently made an appearance at SXSW, along with a few key members of the cast. There, they shared with the audience new footage from the next season, which includes a look at Shogun World and a scene featuring Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy (James Marsden).

According to IndieWire, the sneak peek at Shogun World saw new cast member Hiroyuki Sanada fighting other samurais in a two-army battle. A kimono-dressed Maeve (Thandie Newton) is seen heading into the fight.

The Dolores and Teddy scene, on the other hand, saw the heroine preparing to kill three humans by tying nooses to their necks. It is clear that the host uprising is in full force, but there is one host who will not have his fealties decided when season 2 rolls around. Joy revealed at the panel that Bernard, portrayed by Jeffrey Wright, will have to choose sides.

"He's literally torn between two worlds," she said.

Wright echoed the same statement while speaking to Deadline, explaining that his character will feel uncertain about which side to pick, having thought he was human before learning of his true host identity.

"Bernard is in a pretty peculiar, kind of unique position in that he's got certain allegiances to both sides and I think that's part of the consideration for him," he said.

Apart from that, Bernard will also have to deal with a head injury, which will impede his thinking. It can be recalled that Bernard had shot himself in the head in the first season.

"He's got some cognitive challenges as we enter the first episodes of season 2 and he has additional challenges that come up as he goes on board in terms of him being able to process," he said.

"Westworld" season 2 will premiere on April 22 on HBO.