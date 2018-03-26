'Westworld' Season 2 Updates: Haunting New Poster Teases More Details About Sophomore Season

Facebook/WestworldHBO New promo poster for 'Westworld' season 2

Fans have gotten more hints about what will be in store for "Westworld" season 2, based on the new details that were released by HBO.

The network dropped more teasers about the second installment of the Western-themed sci-fi series on social media, which ultimately led to the release of the latest poster for the show's sophomore season.

When the cast posted a moving version of the haunting new poster with a mechanical crow, eagle-eyed fans noticed a hidden code with the numbers "687474703A2F2F6269742E6 C792F3246447A696567" in the mountainous area in the background.

Fans were quick to learn that the code led to a new URL, where a voice of a young boy can be heard welcoming them as soon as they access the page. The voice says, "But now, you're in my game. In this game, you must find the door."

The page also showcased a fast-paced montage of different clips from the show's first season as well as some scenes from the upcoming season. After the clips, a message that said: "Aeden WE WILL FIND THE DOOR. But they will try to first" can be seen.

While it remains unclear what kind of "door" will be revealed in the second installment of the critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, Harpers Bazaar speculated that it could just be a metaphor instead of a real one since the hosts are planning a major retribution for "Westworld" season 2.

On the other hand, other rumors claimed that the plot for the second season of "Westworld" will go beyond the confines of the Western theme park since more theme parks were hinted in the Discover Westworld website. This could lead the viewers to the world outside Westworld, including the Japanese inspired park called the ShogunWorld that was teased towards the end of the first season.

The second speculation might have some truth in it, based on the statement from showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where they revealed that they have a secret title for each season of the series.

"If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward," Nolan stated in the interview. "This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What's beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we've named our seasons. The first season was called 'The Maze.' The second season is called 'The Door,'" he added.

Aside from more theme parks, it can also mean that the season 2 title could be pertaining to the world outside the parks that might be introduced in the upcoming season.

"Westworld" season 2 will feature the return of Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Anthony Hopkins as Robert Ford, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Ben Barnes as Logan, and Talulah Riley as Angela.

The upcoming season will also introduce new characters, such as Gustaf Skarsgård' Karl Strand, Fares Fares' Antoine Costa, as well as Neil Jackson's character named Nicholas.

HBO will air the premiere of "Westworld" season 2 on Sunday, April 22.