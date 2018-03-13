'Westworld' Season 2 Updates: Producers Wants To Interact With The Fan Theory Community

Facebook/WestworldHBO Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy in HBO's 'Westworld'

While theories about the plot of "Westworld" season 2 continues to come out, the people behind the show revealed that they came up with a plan to keep fans guessing when the series returns to HBO next month.

During the 2018 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, "Westworld" showrunner Jonathan Nolan shared to the crowd that they are planning to interact with those who likes to come up with fan theories about the show on Reddit because they hope to mess with it as much as possible.

"True Detective had a lot of fan theories that proved to be theories. There are lot of theories about Westworld's first season that proved to be plot twists," Nolan said as reported by Independent. "I think for every fan theory, we actually had an episode that dealt with it."

He also mentioned that they are trying to look into the details about how to interact with the fans in the upcoming season. "A somewhat controversial plan that we're working on; we'll have an announcement about it in a couple weeks," the showrunner also stated.

Despite giving them additional tasks, Nolan said that they were happy to see how the fans of the show were allotting time to decipher the story as well as coming up with music and fan art. "The creativity you see coming back at you when you're making one of these things is extraordinary," he also said.

Meanwhile, new details about the second season of "Westworld" was teased in the latest promo trailer from HBO. It showed that there will be changes in Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Woods) in the upcoming season.

A clip also showed that Dolores' mortal enemy called the Man in Black (Ed Harris) will have a harsh realization when the Western-themed sci-fi series returns on screen.

HBO will air the premiere episode of "Westworld" season 2 on Sunday, April 22.