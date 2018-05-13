'Westworld' Season 2 Updates: What to Expect Outside the Theme Park

Facebook/WestworldHBO A scene from 'Westworld' Season 2

A bigger world has been uncovered in "Westworld" season 2.

In last Sunday's episode titled "Virtù e Fortuna," Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) told Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) that the world where she lives in is just a little part of a bigger world.

The episode proved Bernard's claim when it revealed a new theme park through a flashback. The other theme park seemed to have taken inspiration from the colonial India era.

Fans of the series got to learn the story of the two guests of the Indian-inspired theme park. The male and female guests immediately hit it off and became attracted to each other. But to verify if the man is a real person and not a host, the woman decided to shoot him.

The man survived the gunshot wound, but he eventually died after he and the woman were attacked by a tiger. Towards the end of the episode, the woman was seen alive and crawled her way towards Westworld. However, she ended up in the hands of the hosts from the Ghost Nation.

The episode also showed that Dolores is very determined to launch a war against the park's security team.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wood revealed that Dolores will want nothing but to win the war and will be willing to do even the most brutal thing to eliminate the enemies because that is the way her mind works.

The actress also said that her character is very strategic and impulsive, which makes her more dangerous this season.

"Not only is she killing humans, she's also using hosts in a way to advance her situation," Wood also stated. "If there's casualties? There's casualties. She's willing to risk that and to use it. It shows you that she's completely ruthless and she's on a mission. She's willing to do whatever it takes to get out," she added.

Meanwhile, not everyone is thrilled with the latest episode from "Westworld" season 2.

Digital Spy revealed that representatives of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wrote a letter to HBO to condemn the use of real elephants in the episode.

Based on the animal rights activist organization's letter to HBO programming president Casey Bloys, the use of animals as part of TV or film can give it a lot of distress and discomfort. They also pointed out that the animals were often subjected to rude training methods to keep them on the set.

"PETA's experts have identified one of the elephants used in Westworld as Tai, who's exhibited by the notorious supplier Have Trunk Will Travel. She can be seen crying out as she's electrically shocked in [an] eyewitness video footage taken at HTWT's training compound," the letter stated.

This is not the first time that the organization called out the network for using live animals as part of the cast of their shows. In 2012, they also reached out to HBO after three horses died while filming for the show titled "Luck."

PETA also suggested that the network should consider using CGI technology in place of wild animals when filming.

HBO airs the next episode of "Westworld" season 2 titled "The Riddle of the Spinx" on Sunday, May 13, at 9 p.m. EDT.