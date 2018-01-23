'Westworld' Season 2 Wraps Up Filming; April Premiere Set on HBO?

The return of HBO's sci-fi western series "Westworld" is getting closer and closer. Cast members confirm that filming for season 2 wrapped up in mid-January.

Facebook/WestworldHBO "Westworld" on HBO finally wrapped up filming the second season.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays the android Bernard on the show, confirmed on Twitter that they were in their final week of filming "Westworld" season 2 last Jan. 14. He alerted fans to get ready for its spring airing.

Thandie Newton, who also stars as the android Maeve, posted on Instagram that she finished her scenes a few days ago. She stated that viewers would get to watch the new season "soon."

HBO, however, remains tight-lipped about the show's actual second season premiere. A fan, however, narrowed down the potential dates as either April 22 to April 29 based on HBO's other show schedules.

Fans cannot be blamed for this eagerness about "Westworld" season 2 since the last time the show aired on HBO was last December 2016 with 10 episodes. Season 2 will also have the same number of episodes.

Meanwhile, HBO is also keeping the plot of "Westworld" season 2 as a heavily guarded secret until the first teaser runs. Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores) teases that viewers will likely be surprised within five minutes of the first episode back.

"[Playing Dolores] is the hardest thing I've ever done, especially season two, actually because she's even more complicated," Wood stated in her interview with TIFF Uncut. "I describe being on season two as being on 'The Deadliest Catch' boat while being a contestant on 'Chopped.'"

A character that viewers thought won't be back in "Westworld" season 2 will actually be in the show. Jimmy Simpson revealed that William will "pop up" in the timeline but he refused to share other details so as not to spoil the series.

"Westworld" season 1 ended with a revelation that William is actually the younger version of the show's antagonist, the Man in Black (Ed Harris). It's unclear, however, if Simpson's return is part of some flashback scenes, given how Dolores began recalling previous events in her awakening consciousness as a robot.

Tune in to HBO for more of "Westworld," which has a spring release date for season 2.