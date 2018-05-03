'Westworld' Season 3 Renewal Ordered by HBO

Facebook/WestworldHBO Will Evan Rachel Wood reprise her role as Dolores Abernathy in HBO's 'Westworld?'

HBO just released the second season of "Westworld," but the network already greenlit the order for season 3.

The move from the premium cable channel did not come as a surprise after the premiere episode received favorable responses from both viewers and critics alike. However, the network has yet to determine when the third installment of the series will be released since the interval between the first and second seasons of the Western-themed sci-fi drama took over a year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan needed a lot of time before they finished writing the complicated script for season 2 before filming the episodes to avoid the multiple delays that they experienced during season 1. This might still be the case as they work on the show's third season.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys released a statement about the season 3 renewal of "Westworld," saying: "It's been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us."

Deadline revealed that the second season of "Westworld" was a huge success for HBO. Its premiere episode gathered 2.1 million viewers during its 9 p.m. EDT timeslot. This is reportedly five percent higher compared to the first episode of season 1.

The report also mentioned that the debut of the show's current season was up by 13 percent compared to season 1. However, the first season earned 22 Emmy nominations and five wins, including the Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within a Scripted Program, the award for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series, the award for Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), the award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour), as well as the award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

Joy and Nolan came up with the TV adaptation of the 1973 film with the same title that was written and directed by Michael Crichton.

The plot centers on the fictional Wild West-themed amusement park where the androids called "hosts" can be seen. The visitors of the theme park were normally high-paying guests who can do whatever they want with the hosts since the android cannot retaliate.

But in the second season, the androids mustered enough strength to launch an uprising against their human creators.

Casting details for the upcoming season 3 remains under wraps, but the roster for the current season is comprised of Evan Rachel Wood as the oldest host in the theme park named Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as the other host named Maeve Millay, Ed Harris as the sadistic regular guest called the Man in Black, and Jimmi Simpson as Westworld vistor William.

Other cast members include Jeffrey Wright as the head of the Westworld Programming Division named Bernard Lowe, James Marsden as host Teddy Flood, as well as Tessa Thompson as Delos executive director Charlotte Hale who leads the supervision of the theme park.

The second season of "Westworld" airs on HBO every Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT.