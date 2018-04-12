'Westworld' Showrunners Were Supposed to Post Season 2 Spoilers; Here's What They Did Instead

"Westworld" showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were over on Reddit in a "Ask Me Anything" session last Monday, April 9, when they dropped a bombshell that could spoil all the twists of season 2. A day later, they carried through with their threat — or did they?

Nolan and Joy were over at the Reddit "Westworld" fan community ready to answer any and all questions in an AMA session earlier this week. To start the thread, though, Nolan hinted that they are going to go beyond answering questions. The showrunners actually agreed to post a video, one that could lay out the entire plot of season 2.

Facebook/Westworld/HBO "Westworld" creators have hinted to the Reddit community that they will be releasing a teaser video that has all the main twists in Season 2.

However, they were only going to do so if the fans agree to it. Nolan began by saying that he's been on Reddit for years now, using another username that he did not reveal. Familiar as he was with how fan theories, leaks and outright spoilers get posted the minute the smallest hint was sniffed out by the fanbase, he and Joy offered the Reddit community a deal.

"It creates a larger problem for us, though, in terms of the way your guesswork is reported online. 'Theories' can actually be spoilers, and the line between the two is confusing. It's something we've been thinking about since last season," Nolan began.

"We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially highly controversial) decision. If you guys agree, we're going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front," he offered.

Facebook/Westworld/HBO "Westworld" on HBO is a dark sci-fi period series about the dawn of artificial consciousness and what morality means in the future. Season 2 of the show premieres Apr. 22 on HBO.

Nolan explained that if a video like that comes out, they will be leaving it in the hands of the fan community if they want to be spoiled about the twists of "Westworld" season 2. Along the way, there will be no more arguments on what's a fan theory and what's an actual spoiler, too.

The video would come out if the AMA thread on Reddit reached 1,000 upvotes. As of this writing, the topic is already at 3,931 points, with 85 percent upvoting it.

In any case, a video has been uploaded to YouTube called "Westworld Season 2 - A Primer." The upload was posted by a user called "Singing Traveller047" and is the only one on their channel. Nonetheless, the clip has footage that nobody else but the "Westwood" production team will be able to put out.

The video started out with a scene at the beach, with on-the-spot executions taking place. It's all grim and in keeping with the theme of "Westworld," if a bit darker. Suddenly, everyone freezes in place.

Dolores (played by Evan Rachel Wood) is then shown behind a piano player, and begins to sing Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," a popular song made notorious this decade by pranksters online.

Is Rick Astley showing up for "Westworld" season 2? In any case, fans can find out the usual way, by actually watching the show, starting Apr. 22, 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.