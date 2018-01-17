'Westworld' Star James Marsden Proud of 16-Year-Old Son Jack Over His Runway Debut

Facebook/WestworldHBO James Marsden and the cast of "Westworld" will return to the small screen in the spring.

James Marsden is one proud father after his 16-year-old son made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana.

On Saturday, actor James Marsden went to Milan, Italy to show all-out support for his son, Jack, when the latter made his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana during the Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19. Being the proud father that he is, James posted a couple of snaps of him and his son on Instagram, along with the caption, saying, "Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us!"

Jack is James' oldest child from his 11-year marriage to Lisa Linde, and already, it's looking like the 16-year-old will be following in James' footsteps seeing as James himself was a former Versace model.

In a previous interview with Wonderwall, James revealed that Jack has started to dabble into the world of fashion and that he has been stepping into the process slowly and cautiously, wanting to know if it's right for him.

"If it's something that I can help him with, then I will. He's 16 and figuring out his world and who he is and what his strengths are and what his passions are and what he wants to do," the 44-year-old "Westworld" star said. "It would have been crazy for me at 16, but nowadays, this is when people start. It's nuts. But we're supporting him," he added.

He explains that, unlike his son, he had no idea what he had wanted to do back when he was of the same age. However, he is more than supportive in helping his son choose his own path.

With Jack Marsden entering the fashion scene, he joins the likes of other celebrity kids such as the Hadid siblings, Kendall Jenner, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and even Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Braudus among others.