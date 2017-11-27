What Are the Best Deals From Valve's Steam Autumn Sale?

Facebook/Steam Steam has over 6,700 discounted titles for the Autumn Sale.

The Autumn Sale of Valve Corporation has kicked off, and gamers get their wallets ready if they want to pounce on thousands of discounted deals.

According to a report from Tom's Hardware, digital distribution Steam, which is developed by Valve, has over 6,700 titles that are currently on discount for the annual sale. These are composed of old and new titles that are sure to attract gamers supporting different game genres.

The Sun reported that Steam's Autumn Sale, also dubbed as the Steam Black Friday Sale, features a number of AAA Games, Indie Games, and Classic Games. Leading the pack is "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War," which is now available at 40 percent off. Another notable title is "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" which is now up for half the price. Moreover, "Witcher III: The Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition" is now available with a whopping 60 percent discount.

For gamers who prefer high-level action, there is "Nier: Automata" on sale for 40 percent off, while players who love strategy games can snag "Sid Mier's Civilisation VI" for half the price.

Switching over to the Indie Games, the report noted that mystery game "Firewatch" is on sale for 60 percent off. In addition, "Little Nightmares" and "ARK: Survival Evolved" are both on sale at half the price. As for the classic titles, heading the list of notables are South Park's "The Stick of Truth" and the Xbox's "Fable," which are both on sale for 75 percent off. Moreover, all titles released under the "Tomb Raider" franchise are all on sale for as much as 85 percent off.

Meanwhile, Gamespot reported that the nominations for the Steam Awards have also started. The annual awards let the players choose games for different peculiar categories. Some of the categories include the "The World Is Grim Enough Let's Just All Get Along" Award, the "No Apologies" Award, and "Mom's Spaghetti" Award, to name a few.

The Steam Autumn Sale ends on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. PDT.