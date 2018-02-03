What Are the Best Gifts for Valentine's Day?

REUTERS/Brian Snyder A worker carries an armload of red roses at Winston Flowers in Boston, Massachusetts February 13, 2013, the day before Valentine's Day. According to Winston Flowers, they will deliver 350,000 roses on Valentine's Day.

With Valentine's fast approaching, several relationship experts have keyed in on what the perfect gift might be for a partner. Further reports also indicate that for those who were not able to plan for it, there are some last-minute gifts that a is a sure-fire way to spend Valentine's Day with their loved ones.

According to reports, it is good to consider the stage of the relationship for Valentine's gifts. It might be too much to spend on expensive gifts for a couple who just started dating each other. At the same time, it might show a lack of effort for a couple who have been together for years. As such, for those looking for the perfect gift to get for their partner this coming Valentine's, the relationship experts gave some advice.

For those who are in a new relationship, girls will be happy to receive a perfume sampler, a cozy blanket, or a book. For guys, the best gift would a classic grooming set or anything that is related to what he likes to do with his appearance. Meanwhile, for those who have been together for a year, girls can get their partner a coffee maker or even a cigar. A GoPro would also be a safe bet if their partner loves to travel. On the other hand, guys can get the girls some jewellery or if they are into music, some quality headphones would not hurt. Finally, for those who have been together for years, this might be the perfect time to splurge on a memorable gift. A vintage watch or a shiny bracelet will do the trick.

Further reports also reveal that for those who did not get to plan their Valentine's gifts, the classic bouquet and delicacies should be enough. The most important thing is that couples get to spend the special day together.