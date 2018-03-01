What Are The March 2018 Blue Moon And Worm Moon, When To Watch

REUTERS/Murad Sezer A full moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises behind a telecommunication tower over the Camlica Hill in Istanbul, Turkey, July 31, 2015

2018 seems to be a great year for fans of astronomy as two more lunar phenomena are set to hit the night sky this month. Dubbed the Blue Moon and the Worm Moon, here's the rundown of the two lunar events and how they got their weird names.

First off in the Blue Moon which is often used to describe something that rarely occurs. While some the term is often used in a literal sense, this instance it is used to describe a certain rare occurrence.

The term refers to the second full moon of the calendar month which, thanks to February only having 28 days, will appear at the end of March. The first full moon will rise today, March 1st, and will arrive just before 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The first full moon of March also holds the distinction of being the last full moon of the winter for those who live in the Northern Hemisphere. Those who live in the Southern Hemisphere, however, the upcoming full moon will be the final full moon of the summer season.

This seasonal change became the reason behind people naming the next event as the "Worm Moon." As the Earth warms, plants once again begin to spread their roots, loosening the soil and soon after, earthworms appear.

The story is certainly disappointing for anyone expecting for some worm-like symbol to appear in the night sky. However, it's still pretty interesting considering this is how peoples in the past kept track of the time.

The Worm Moon serves as the beginning of the change where people can begin planting again. Once the earthworms come back, certain birds who are typically away for the winter, like robins, come back too.

The Worm Moon can be viewed on March 2, 12:51 a.m. where it will shine the brightest, signaling the end of the cold, dark winter.