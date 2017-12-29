What are the Most Pirated TV Shows Of 2017?

The year is coming to an end, and media outlets everywhere are making lists of the top TV shows this 2017. One way to make a ranking list is, perhaps, to look at the most downloaded titles this year from torrent sites.

The list, as compiled from TorrentFreak's annual report on BitTorrent traffic, proves to be in line with pretty much what fans of the shows would expect. HBO's "Game of Thrones," in its seventh season, heads the list, as consistent with the TV ratings it has garnered when it was on air this year.

Facebook/GameOfThrones Jon Snow and Ghost have a special bond on "Game of Thrones."

It also keeps its first place from last year, where it also ranked first on the list of "Most Downloaded TV Shows on BitTorrent."

It's followed by AMC's "The Walking Dead," just like in 2016. But unlike "Game of Thrones," the zombie apocalypse show is not exactly bringing in the ratings like it did the year before, as Cinema Blend points out.

Sagging rating for its eighth season plagued the show even as it celebrated its 100th episode earlier this year in October. Still, the lag in viewership numbers has not stopped people from downloading it online.

"The Flash" brings up the third slot in the most torrented shows of 2017, climbing up from fourth place last year. Even more impressive is the way "The Big Bang Theory" climbed two places from 2016, settling in at number four this year.

The next slots are taken up by new entries in the list, starting at number five with "Rick and Morty," followed by "Prison Break" at the sixth spot. "Sherlock" locks up the seventh place ahead of "Vikings," which fell from number seven last year to eighth place.

"Suits" maintains its number nine rank from 2016, while the list is rounded up by "Arrow," which fell all the way from fifth to tenth place.