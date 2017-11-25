What Are the Warning Signs of Magnesium Deficiency?

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji People who often experience muscle cramping may already be suffering from magnesium deficiency.

Women suffer from different kinds of mineral deficiency without even realizing it. With the many different signs that could point to different kinds of deficiencies, it is crucial for women to identify what these symptoms are specifically saying.

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals that women could already be lacking in their bodies. It plays a vital role in producing energy, maintaining nerve and muscle function, and promoting bone strength, among others. It is not enough, however, to know its functions; it is equally important to know if one is already lacking in magnesium.

There are five telltale signs that are telling the body that it needs more magnesium, and one of which is high blood pressure (BP). If the BP shoots up more frequently than ever, it could be a sign that your body is aching for more magnesium.

The American Heart Association reported that people who took magnesium supplements experienced the lowering of their blood pressure, as against those who did not take supplements. In addition, the Association also noted that taking magnesium supplements is one of the cheapest alternatives to lowering BP.

If one is experiencing muscle cramps more often, it could also be a sign of magnesium deficiency. Muscle cramps are experienced by women not only after strenuous physical activity but also during pregnancy.

Another sign is having an irregular heartbeat. Magnesium also helps maintain a regular heartbeat and the lack of the mineral will likely cause it to become irregular. The People's Pharmacy, however, advised that taking magnesium supplements can help normalize things.

Meanwhile, people who are struggling to move their bowels may also be suffering from magnesium deficiency. Lastly, people who are having trouble sleeping may also lack the mineral in their bodies.

Adding and supplementing magnesium in the body is not really a tall order. The National Institutes of Health says that it "is naturally present in many foods, added to other food products, available as a dietary supplement, and present in some medicines."

At the end of the day, it is all about listening to what the body is telling and acting on the signs swiftly and accordingly.