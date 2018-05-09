What Can Be Done to Reach Dropout Christians?

If you are actually reading this — yet another article about evangelism — you must at least have a divinely inspired interest in spreading the Gospel. Some of you in your capacity as a church leader also feel an obligation as part of your calling to be obedient to the call to evangelize.

When we say "the biggest myth" we are referring to a phenomenon that has only presented itself to the church of Jesus Christ in the last three or four generations — in the latter half of the 20th century. For almost 2000 years of Christianity from the time of Jesus to the mid-20th century this myth did not exist.

