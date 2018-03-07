What Could Jennifer Garner Be Thinking in Her Viral 2018 Oscars Video?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is actress Jennifer Garner

The 2018 Oscars may be all about the films that made an incredible mark last year, but what had the Twitter world buzzing was Jennifer Garner, who left fans confused after a video of her at the prestigious Hollywood event went viral.

Frances McDourmand, Gary Oldman and "The Shape of Water" may have dominated the Oscars this yea,r but it was Jennifer Garner who had become the talk of the online town when a video went viral of herself seemingly happy at one moment and then immediately looking stunned in mid-clap during the ceremony. Fans and Twitter users quickly took to social media to ask as to what the 45-year-old actress may have been thinking at that moment.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018 Twitter/@bobbyfinger

One Twitter user, Jasmine L. Watkins, thought the actress may have "forgotten to take the chicken out of the freezer" while another, Babatikidido, suggests that she may have left the iron on. Other hilarious speculations were about Michael Keaton being the best Batman ever or that the actress's 2005 film "Elektra" had been a mistake.

Other users suggest that Garner may have been missing her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck, which may be unlikely since the two were recently spotted together in Los Angeles while taking their children out for a stroll.

Some speculate that the actress may have been surprised at a particular Oscar winner or at Jodie Foster, who stepped out with Jennifer Lawrence to present the Best Actress award while in crutches, referencing the film "I, Tonya" and claiming Meryl Streep had broken her knees.

While people may never know as to what she had been thinking at the time, the video of Jennifer Garner looking stunned is no doubt one of the funniest scenes during the 2018 Oscars.

Apart from her viral Oscars video, things seem to be looking up for Jennifer Garner as she is set to star in an all-new HBO series created by Lena Dunham as well as appearing the upcoming film, "Love, Simon."